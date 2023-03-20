Palatine man charged in shooting, attempted carjacking

Hector D. Gamboa-Montalvo, 27, of the 1900 block of Green Lane North, Palatine Courtesy of Palatine police

A Palatine man is in custody following a shooting and an attempted carjacking last week, police announced Monday.

Hector D. Gamboa-Montalvo, 27, of the 1900 block of Green Lane North, was arrested March 17 and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted vehicular invasion, both felonies.

The shooting was reported to police as a medical emergency about 6:30 p.m. March 15 inside an apartment in the Baldwin Green complex, where Gamboa-Montalvo lives, police said.

Officers found the shooting victim there, and he was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The victim and Gamboa-Montalvo know each other, police Cmdr. Jason Watson said.

As police searched the area for the gunman, they received a report of a man who tried to enter an occupied car in a parking lot on the 1100 block of East Dundee Road.

The victim told officers where the would-be thief fled, and police arrested Gamboa-Montalvo a short time later.

Investigators learned Gamboa-Montalvo had shot a man who had tried to break up a fight between Gamboa-Montalvo and a third person, police said. Police don't know what prompted the fight, Watson said.

The gun used in the shooting wasn't recovered, Watson said.

Gamboa-Montalvo's bail was set Saturday at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.