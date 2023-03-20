Elgin shooting victim identified; police still investigating
Updated 3/20/2023 2:24 PM
The Kane County coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Elgin.
Oscar McDowell, 40, of the 1100 block of Fairwood Drive in Elgin, died at Advocate Sherman Hospital. The preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the coroner.
Elgin police say they were called to Fairwood around 4 p.m. Thursday and found the wounded man.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated situation. They ask anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600. You can also text a tip to 847411, including "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text.
