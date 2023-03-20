Dozens left homeless after blaze at Palatine condominium complex

Authorities say 22 units were left uninhabitable after fire swept through two buildings Sunday at a Palatine condominium complex. Courtesy of Village of Palatine

Firefighters from Palatine and surrounding communities spent more than three hours battling a blaze that broke out later Sunday afternoon in two, three-story buildings at the Windhaven Condominium Complex. Courtesy of Village of Palatine

Flames engulfed a pair of Palatine condominium buildings Sunday, leaving 22 units uninhabitable and dozens of residents homeless.

Driven by strong winds, the fire was battled for nearly 3½ hours by 60 firefighters from Palatine and surrounding communities before it was declared under control.

At one point during the fight, a rapid change in fire conditions and partial roof collapse caused the separation of fire crews and a "Mayday" call, officials said. Firefighters on the ground rapidly deployed a portable ladder to a firefighter on a third-floor balcony, allowing a safe escape.

No residents or firefighters were injured, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in a three-story building at the Windhaven Condominium Complex on East Dundee Quarter, north of Dundee Road and east of Rand Road. Palatine first responders arrived at 5:14 p.m. and reported smoke and fire coming from the building.

The initial fire crews deployed a hose line to the third floor and began an aggressive interior attack on the fire while other firefighters pulled down the ceiling to expose the fire above them in the attic

space, authorities said. Additional crews searched the building to confirm that there were no trapped residents.

Driven by the wind, flames spread across a shared attic space into an adjoining building and the fire was upgraded to a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System alarm at 5:47 p.m., bringing additional firefighting and EMS resources to the scene.

The fire was declared under control at 8:37 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene until about 6 a.m. Monday to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The Palatine Police Department and the Red Cross were on the scene to assist displaced residents in finding temporary shelter. The Salvation Army provided food, beverages, and warming kits.

Palatine Fire Department investigators also remained on the scene Monday morning working to determine the cause of the blaze. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz sent an email to the district community Monday stating that some students are among the residents affected by the fire.

"Thankfully, our families are physically safe but have been emotionally impacted by the fire and loss of all of their belongings," Heinz wrote. "We have students attending Stuart R. Paddock, Conyers Learning Academy, and Winston Campus Junior High that need our help. We are coordinating efforts with many local agencies to meet the needs of each family."

That effort includes plans for a collection drive once the needs of the families are clearer, she wrote.