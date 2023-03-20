 

Bartlett man convicted of robbing three suburban banks

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 3/20/2023 2:05 PM

A federal jury convicted a Bartlett man of robbing three suburban banks in 2018.

James D. Williams, 46, was also convicted on a series of weapons charges as well and faces the potential of life in in prison at his sentencing.

 

According to court records, Williams and a co-conspirator, Alexis T. Handelman, 25, robbed banks in Gurnee, Aurora and Ottawa between May 11 and May 31, 2018, while carrying multiple firearms.

Authorities said that during the third bank robbery in Aurora, Williams fired one of the weapons he was carrying, but did not cause any injuries.

Investigators said the two bank robbers wore disguises and used borrowed or rented vehicles during each robbery.

Handelmann pleaded guilty to the bank robbery charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Williams' wife, Jessica Sweeney Williams, 46, bought a handgun used in one of the robberies.

She pleaded guilty to providing Williams with the firearm and was sentenced to two years in prison.

