Barbara Wojnicki: 2023 candidate for Campton Hills Village President

Bio

Town: Campton Hills

Age on Election Day: 70

Occupation: Auditor

Employer: Campton Township Deputy Clerk

Previous offices held: Kane County Board Member -- 24 years

Q&A

Q: What do you consider the primary responsibility of the community's "chairman of the board?"

A: The village president is the official head of the village and president of the board of trustees. The president may also amend or change or ordinances and resolutions all with the consent of the trustees. It is most important to protect the rights of the people, involve them in important issues and serve the people we represent. This helps build cohesive communities.

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in coming years and how should leaders respond to it?

A: Our federal government is encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles to help combat climate change. The village relies on MFT (Motor Fuel Tax) to help fund the village and balance the budget. The change to electric vehicles will not happen in the near future, however, our village will work with the State of Illinois and our federal government to stay informed about this issue. Please know that I will never move forward with a tax referendum.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: The Village of Campton Hills finances are in good standing. Also, they have a fully funded police pension fund.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Roads in our village and Campton Township will be one of our top priorities. We will work closely with our Campton Township Highway District as we have a governmental agreement with the Campton Township who maintains our roads, which includes snow plowing, culvert replacement, water drainage issues and street signs and any other maintenance issues that are in the village's right-of-ways. Also, I will listen to our residents and also encourage them to serve on a new Environmental and Agricultural Committee that I will form when elected.

Water resource is next and I will work with our Kane County Water Resource Department to make sure our potable drinking water remains clean and safe for all residents.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: The American Rescue Plan Funds received by the village have been spent for expanding our police department and creating a meeting room at village hall. Both expansions were needed, however, having a community open house to share the plans for future expansions and getting our community's input would have been appreciated by our neighbors in Campton Hills. Also, with my experience on the county board and working closely with Water Resources, I would have liked to see a portion of the grant funds received, be put aside for a Water Resource Cost/Share program. Flooding on some properties, which at times flood over their septic field, could be addressed with a Water Resource Cost/Share program (meaning the village would contribute half of the dollars needed to repair broken drain tiles and flooding) and would relieve some of the cost from the homeowner.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: Roads are the #1 most important project and are funded with Motor Fuel Tax Funds from the State of Illinois. Also applying for grants to bring the sidewalks, entering and exiting at intersections in Fox Mill, ADA compliant. This must be completed before asphalt overlay (resurfacing) can be done. And lastly, Because we are a semirural community, I want to work with the Township connecting up walking and bike trails for our resident to enjoy.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have 26 years of government experience and community involvement with a true understanding of our residents issues and concerns, and this makes me the best candidate for the job.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: My thought is -- We have several community-oriented activities and the biggest Open Space District in the State of Illinois. The open areas and farmland in the Village of Campton Hills, Campton Township and Plato Township are a refuge from the big urban centers. We have visual relief from urbanization and implemented historic preservation; i.e., Garfield Farms, Corron Farm, the one-room Whitney Schoolhouse and Townhall located on Townhall Road.

Also, we have equestrian communities, along with many homeowners who raise chickens for their fresh eggs and meat. Wildlife is abundant here, with deer, fox, coyote, etc. walking through or resting in our backyards. We are one of the safest communities in the State of Illinois, with neighbors helping neighbors. I will work diligently to maintain our rural lifestyle.

As one of my new neighbors said, "After years of hard work and travel, I finally found a piece of paradise in Campton Hills! Need I say more!