Warm maple syrup eases chilly temperatures at Schaumburg's Sugar Bush Fair
Updated 3/19/2023 5:59 PM
The chilly weather Sunday morning was no match Sunday for hotcakes and warm maple syrup, as Schaumburg greeted the start of spring with its Sugar Bush Fair at the Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm.
The annual Schaumburg Park District event is an homage to all things maple syrup, from demonstrations of how the area's early settlers painstakingly made it from tree sap to all the syrup the could eat at a pancake breakfast inside an enclosed tent.
Among those taking part was Brandi Talaga, who showed visitors how 19th century pioneers created the sweet syrup.
"I really enjoy sharing the process of nature," Talaga said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.