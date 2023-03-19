Warm maple syrup eases chilly temperatures at Schaumburg's Sugar Bush Fair

Volunteer Bill Bidlo makes fresh pancakes on a griddle Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's annual Sugar Bush Fair at Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Brandi Talaga, left, explains the boil down process 19th century pioneer used to produce maple syrup. The demonstration Sunday was part of the Schaumburg Park District's annual Sugar Bush Fair at Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Warm maple syrup is poured over fresh pancakes Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's annual Sugar Bush Fair at Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Visitors walked along the Sugar Bush Trail to learn about the maple syrup-making process then enjoyed a pancake breakfast. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Environmental education specialist Bonnie Rimer helps Rory McGuire, 11, of Schaumburg, drill in a log at a tree-tapping demonstration Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's annual Sugar Bush Fair at Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The chilly weather Sunday morning was no match Sunday for hotcakes and warm maple syrup, as Schaumburg greeted the start of spring with its Sugar Bush Fair at the Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm.

The annual Schaumburg Park District event is an homage to all things maple syrup, from demonstrations of how the area's early settlers painstakingly made it from tree sap to all the syrup the could eat at a pancake breakfast inside an enclosed tent.

Among those taking part was Brandi Talaga, who showed visitors how 19th century pioneers created the sweet syrup.

"I really enjoy sharing the process of nature," Talaga said.