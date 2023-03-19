Suspect charged with attempted murder in downtown Aurora stabbing

A 26-year-old Montgomery man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing Friday night inside a downtown Aurora business, police said Sunday.

Patrick Lerette, of the 100 block of Sherman Avenue, also is charged with three counts of aggravated battery stemming from the altercation, which left a 34-year-old Montgomery man hospitalized in stable condition Sunday.

Lerette, who could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, is scheduled to appear in Kane County bond court later Sunday, police said.

His arrest came after officers responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in a liquor establishment on the 100 block of West Downer Place, police said. The victim was found in the business with apparent stab wounds, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said Lerette was located outside the business and several witnesses identified him as the person who stabbed the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.