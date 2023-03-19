St. Charles bar faces hearing over unauthorized fireworks display

Alley 64 in downtown St. Charles faces a fine or possible suspension or revocation of its liquor license after it allegedly staged or allowed a rooftop fireworks show in February without the city's permission. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Alley 64 in downtown St. Charles could face disciplinary action after police alleged the establishment held a rooftop fireworks show in February without permission from the city.

According to city documents, the business could face a fine or possible suspension or revocation of its liquor license pending city action.

Police Chief James Keegan filed a complaint against Alley 64, located at 212 W. Main St., in February regarding the incident. The city's liquor control commission will hold a hearing on the matter at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St.

An employee answering the phone at Alley 64 Friday afternoon declined to comment.

On a March 16 arraignment form filed with the city, Alley 64 owner Jeremy Casiello pleaded guilty, but asked for a hearing so he could present evidence in support of a minimal penalty.

Casiello was served a copy of the hearing notice Feb. 11, documents show.

According to the complaint, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on or about Feb. 4, Alley 64 conducted or allowed a rooftop fireworks display without a required permit or approval from the city.

The complaint also alleges that someone representing Alley 64 made a false statement to a police officer regarding the event.

Keegan requested the hearing and for the commission to take action it deemed appropriate. St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek acts as liquor control commissioner for the city.

Alley 64 opened its doors in 2008.