Schaumburg library branches now open at 9 a.m.

The Schaumburg Township District Library's Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park branch locations are now open at 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday.

Hours for Schaumburg Township District Library's Hoffman Estates branch, 1550 Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates, and Hanover Park branch, 1266 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park, are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The branches are closed on Sundays.

The hours for Schaumburg Township District Library's Central Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg, are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pickup Lockers are also available at all Schaumburg Library locations, providing 24/7, contactless access to requested items. Learn more about how to use the library's Pickup Lockers at SchaumburgLibrary.org/lockers.