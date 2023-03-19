Samantha 'Sam' Bell: 2023 candidate for Batavia park board

Bio

Town: Batavia

Age on Election Day: 46

Occupation: Business Owner

Employer: Self Employed

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I believe in giving back to the community and my background as a business owner, I am well suited to make well thought out decisions with the best outcome in mind for our town. Working within our budget and making the most of our resources motivates me.

Q: How well is your district rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? What new measures should be taken to strengthen programming or better meet the needs of the community?

A: My family just received our Fun Guide for the Spring Season and we have participated in in-person classes, gone to the quarry, concerts etc. for over a year. We're thrilled with how the park district has kept up with the momentum of our district. Partnering with entities such as a school district to benefit from resources they have and vice versa.

Q: How would you describe the state of the district's finances? What challenges do you see on the horizon, and how do you propose to meet them?

A: It seems that the district finances are in order and are liquid. Balancing fiscal responsibility with projects that will benefit the different segments of our population can be a challenge.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your park board.

A: I currently sit on the Batavia Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Asking questions and having open discussions about the issue(s). Keeping an open mind for differing opinions while maintaining the essence of what I believe is best for Batavia is a strategy I plan on using.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: My family tries to make the most of what the Park District has to offer throughout the year. Being a business owner I fill many different roles everyday. I'm comfortable asking difficult questions and I strive to have as much information as possible to make the best decision I can.