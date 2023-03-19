Palatine apartment building partially collapses after fire; no injuries reported
Updated 3/19/2023 8:58 PM
A fire at a Palatine apartment building that led to its partial collapse Sunday night has been extinguished.
Palatine Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Anthony Lavacchi said crews put out the fire that spread to two three-story buildings at 12 E. Dundee Quarter Drive around 8:37 p.m.
No injuries were reported. It's not known how many residents were displaced.
