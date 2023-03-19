No injuries, one unit uninhabitable after Naperville apartment fire

No injures were reported after fire broke out in a Naperville apartment building Sunday morning, but one unit was left uninhabitable, authorities said.

Naperville firefighters were called to the building in the 1600 block of Ishnala Drive at 5:43 a.m., with the first crew arriving four minutes later. After encountering moderate smoke on the third floor, firefighters upgraded the alarm to bring additional fire equipment to the scene, officials said.

Firefighters found a large amount of fire in one of the units, and attacked the blaze while evacuating residents, authorities said. The resident of the apartment on fire was not home at the time.

By 5:59 a.m., the fire was under control, with firefighters remaining on the scene for another hour extinguishing hot spots and assisting residents.

The fire was contained to the one unit and the attic space directly above it. The rest of the building was deemed habitable.

Fire officials estimated damages at $200,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville police and electric

departments.