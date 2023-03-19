Gokhan Cukurova: 2023 candidate for Medinah park board

Bio

Town: Unincorporated Itasca

Age on Election Day: 47

Occupation: Truck driver, property manager, photographer

Employer: Facs Logistics LLC

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I am running due to lack of oversight, lack of leadership, transparency and accountability from the board year after year has made me run so I can be a voice for my community. We are not a big enough community to hand out six figure salaries, especially when our parks maintenance and programing failures costing us many missed opportunities and I strongly believe we can do better.

Q: How well is your district rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? What new measures should be taken to strengthen programming or better meet the needs of the community?

A: I think we are rebounding ok. Like every other district, we were hit hard too. Our priority must be to implement Plan B's for future disruptions with the lessons learned from the recent pandemic.

Q: How would you describe the state of the district's finances? What challenges do you see on the horizon, and how do you propose to meet them?

A: We currently have AA bond rating. I believe with the uniqueness of our district, we could have had AAA rating if our finances were managed better last 12 years. I believe our district needs to be open for new ideas and challenges but not be open, also have the courage to meet these by taking action. First order of business must be finding new director who is ambitious and passionate, preferably someone from our community or from neighboring communities.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your park board.

A: I have worked as the board director for an international nonprofit for four years. I know it takes time and takes a team effort to make a meaningful impact in our communities. I am very passionate about my community, many have witnessed that over the years. This passion will fuel me to push hard for action and change!

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am raising three young children in the district. Through volunteering as a soccer coach and running my children from program to program in not only our district but in neighboring park districts as well, I have a more hands on experience to compare. My work experience and how much my wife, children and I are invested in this community will definitely effect my work as a dependable representative of the people. I for one, will not sit idle and watch our parks and facilities look uninviting yet approve pay raises year after year.

This board might be ok with handing out six figure salaries for very poor performance, I will stand in the way for tax payer funds abuse!