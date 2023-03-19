Des Plaines Park District board meets Tuesday
Updated 3/19/2023 5:55 PM
The Des Plaines Park District board meets Tuesday to discuss bids for baseball diamond renovations at Seminole Park and landscaping at Arndt Park, among other issues.
Construction of the Foxtail on the Lake restaurant in a district-owned building at Lake Park and the shoreline at Lake Opeka are among the other items on the agenda.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at district headquarters, 2222 Birch St.
