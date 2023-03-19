Collection drive to benefit food pantries in Kane County

State Sen. Don DeWitte is hosting the collection drive from April 3 to April 7 to benefit food pantries in the 33rd District, which includes portions of Kane County.

New and unused products -- including household cleaners, lotions, soaps, shampoos and conditioners, shaving supplies, baby wipes, diapers, toothpaste and toothbrushes -- can be dropped off at DeWitte's legislative office, 641 S. 8th St. in West Dundee, or the St. Charles Salvation Army, 1710 S. 7th Ave. in St. Charles.