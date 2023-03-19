Buckthorn Buster Day March 25 in Hawthorn Woods
Updated 3/19/2023 5:56 PM
A Buckthorn Buster Day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at Indian Creek Preserve, 2 Seneca Ave. West, in Hawthorn Woods.
The village parks department is seeking community volunteers to help remove invasive species to clear areas for a new public trail. Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Those 12 to 15 years old are welcome but must attend with a chaperone 18 or older.
Warm clothing and appropriate footwear are strongly recommended. Register in advance through Signup Genius.
