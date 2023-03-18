Suburban Skyview: Algonquin's Riverwalk and Harrison Street bridge project

Work continues on the downtown Algonquin Riverwalk & Streetscape Project, currently focusing on Harrison Street just south of Algonquin Road along Crystal Creek.

The Harrison Street bridge, which sits to the west of the Fox River, has been replaced. The creek was widened to allow greater volume of water to flow underneath. The work is said to reduce flooding for some upstream residents.

A Riverwalk path is being constructed along Crystal Creek, which will connect Towne Park on the west side of Main Street to Cornish Park along the Fox River.

Algonquin officials said in a project report that "the creation of this Riverwalk is part of Algonquin's continued commitment to provide greater access to downtown businesses and services for residents, all while promoting healthy lifestyles."

Future project work includes streetscape enhancements on Washington and Harrison streets, creating additional downtown parking with access to the Riverwalk, and improving existing parking lots.

The parking lot behind the Historic Village Hall has been repaved and new curbs poured.

The lot is now open for Main Street visitors.

For more information, visit www.oldtownalgonquin.org.

