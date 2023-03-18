Police: Person stabbed in downtown Aurora, suspect in custody

One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Aurora Friday night, police said.

Aurora police Lt. Joseph Howe confirmed an individual was stabbed inside a business in the 100 block of West Downer Place. The victim is hospitalized in "stable condition," Howe said Saturday.

When asked if any charges have been filed, Howe said the investigation is ongoing.

On Friday night, police urged people to avoid the area of Downer Place and Lake Street while officers investigated an "incident" in the area, according to a department Facebook post.