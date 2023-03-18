Michael Mann: 2023 candidate for Deer Park Village Board

Bio

Town:Deer Park

Age on Election Day:60

Occupation: Licensed Health Insurance Agent

Employer:HealthMarkets

Previous offices held: Village Trustee, Commissioner Ravinia Festival

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: One of the most important issues in the following years is the Rand Road corridor. Retail environment is changing rapidly, and we need to stay on top of what businesses have the longest shelf life environment. Deer Park is one of the few villages that residents don't pay local taxes since the business help support the community. This is why we need to make sure to stay strong and ahead of trends and promote the business within the residential community.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Good and always can do better

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Infrastructure, Community (getting families involved with their neighbors), Residents businesses being highlighted throughout the community

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: The budget always needs to be fine tuned.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: Public Safety is the number one priority that should never be shopped out but rather looking at quality of care to our residence.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: Ask Questions, I never believe in status quo. A new perspective is always healthy in growing a community.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: Living in the Deer Park community for over 15 years I have seen a lot of changes... good and bad. Keeping an open view to change is good and new thinking requires new candidates.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Bringing awareness to those living in Deer Park that have companies that our own residence don't support.... Why? Because we don't know about them. Awareness of our neighbor will make us stronger!