Jimi Psarakis: 2023 candidate for Deer Park Village Board

Bio

Town:Deer Park

Age on Election Day:44

Occupation:Director

Employer:GreenSigns

Previous offices held:Village Trustee

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: Green energy. Educating our community in the benefits of renewable energy. Lessening our carbon footprint.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Strong and growing. Even though we are financially stable, I feel we should still educate all ages how to save, spend, and invest wisely within our community.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Education, Safety, & Roads.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: N/A

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: To have adequate water, sewer, safe roads, and electric.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: Everything is based on trust. Without trust, little else will be successful.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: Actively involved in my Community, leading by example and being the voice for all our residents. I feel all residents should be heard.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Involving the community for a safer, cleaner, Greener eco friendly environment.