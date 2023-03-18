Five hurt, one critically, in Arlington Heights crash

Five women were injured -- one critically -- in a single-car crash on Arlington Heights Road just south of Central Road Saturday afternoon, police said. Courtesy of the Arlington Heights Police Department

Five people were injured, one critically, in a single-car crash in Arlington Heights Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A blue 2012 Ford Escape was traveling south on Arlington Heights Road at Magnolia, south of Central Road, when it crashed into the sign for AAEC Credit Union at the southwest corner of the intersection, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

The Arlington Heights Fire Department had to extricate the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Elmwood Park, and her five passengers, all women from Chicago, ages 62, 71, 72, and 73, the release stated. The driver and three passengers -- the 62-year-old, 72-year-old, and 73-year-old -- all were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The 71-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with a head injury and was in critical condition as of Saturday evening, according to the release.

The Arlington Heights Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team -- Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction specialized investigative unit. While alcohol/drug impairment was not suspected at the time of this release, the cause of the crash is under investigation.