Downers Grove woman, 82, found after being reported missing
Updated 3/18/2023 6:45 PM
The Downers Grove Police Department and the Illinois State police say an 82-year-old woman reported missing earlier Saturday has been found.
Carmen Oyenque had been last seen in near West suburban Berkley around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
