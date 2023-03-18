David Lemme: 2023 candidate for Deer Park Village Board

Bio

Town:Deer Park

Age on Election Day:70

Occupation:Retired

Employer:N/A

Previous offices held: Trustee of Deer Park for past 6 years

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: The development of properties along Rand Rd North of Lake Cook Rd, that will blend into the Village community, while also providing a source of revenue for the Village. Over the past year, the Village Board has approved a TIF program for the development areas. Also, Village administration has been proactive in reaching out to the multiple property owners within the development zones. Next steps are to attract one or more business developers, including review and approval of development plans. This must be done while minimizing any financial exposure to the Village.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: The financial balance sheet, including reserves, are in very good shape due to proactive steps taken by the Village during the recent Covid crisis.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: 1. Security and Safety for both the residential and commercial areas (police protection).

2. Village Infrastructure including road maintenance, storm water management, and Village pond restoration.

3. Village parks including upgrades and maintenance given the changing demographics within our community.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: Not at this time.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: Road maintenance and storm water management projects that impact our residential and commercial areas continue to be a priority. These projects are primarily funded through sales tax receipts, and are restricted funds. Current and future projects are part of a multi-year infrastructure plan. Projects are move ahead or deferred based upon available revenue in the restricted fund accounts, thus ensuring that there is no deficit spending.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: The Village Board, as a group, has diverse opinions on various subjects. Working with my Trustee counterparts, and the Village administration is a pleasure as the participants practice effective communications, including not just speaking clearly on topics of discussion, but also listening. At our last meeting, I was against a specific agenda item, but through our discussions, I was convinced that supporting it would benefit our community.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have served as a Trustee in Deer Park for the past 6 plus years. My roles as a Trustee have included overseeing park upgrades when I first became a Trustee, and over the past 5 years, overseeing the Village Infrastructure projects including the development of multi-year plans for both the roads and storm water management projects. I have been a long term resident of Deer Park (since November of 1991), and I care about our environment, residents, and our commercial partners.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Good question. Between our Board members and the Village administration. we have a very open environment where topics are freely discussed. Some of those topics include water quality management for our Village and surrounding communities, and expansion of bike paths within and to other communities as bike riding is very popular in this general area.