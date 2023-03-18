Antioch police: Man apparently shot himself during standoff

An armed man barricaded himself in an Antioch home for several hours Friday night before apparently shooting himself, police said.

The standoff began after police received a report of a domestic disturbance inside a residence in the 600 block of Hillside Avenue at about 6:43 p.m., authorities said.

Arriving officers were met by an gunman who pointed an AR-15 rifle at responding police, according to a news release Saturday. The adult man then retreated inside the home with the weapon.

Antioch police requested a response from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, or NIPAS, along with other neighboring law enforcement agencies. Numerous police departments responded to the barricade situation.

After several hours of attempted communication with the man, NIPAS entered into the home. He was found unresponsive in the basement, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The man was in his 40s, Newton said.

No one else was seriously injured.

Police released no further information.