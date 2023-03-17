Fatal Elgin shooting under investigation
Updated 3/17/2023 5:41 PM
A fatal shooting is under investigation but appears to be an isolated case, Elgin police said Friday.
Police responded about 4 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Fairwood Drive and found a wounded man, who later died at a hospital.
The identity of the man has not been released pending the results of an autopsy.
If you have information about the case, call the police at (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.
Article Comments
