Fatal Elgin shooting under investigation

A fatal shooting is under investigation but appears to be an isolated case, Elgin police said Friday.

Police responded about 4 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Fairwood Drive and found a wounded man, who later died at a hospital.

The identity of the man has not been released pending the results of an autopsy.

If you have information about the case, call the police at (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.