Downtown Naperville Chocolate Walk tickets on sale next week

Tickets for the Downtown Naperville Chocolate Walk go on sale next week.

The eighth annual event, presented by the Naperville Education Foundation and the Downtown Naperville Alliance, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 13. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday and can be purchased at downtownnaperville.com.

Each participant receives a bag for collecting chocolate, as well as a lanyard map detailing shops in downtown Naperville. Check-in will take place up until 2 p.m. May 13 in the Naperville Public Library's community room, located at 200 W. Jefferson Ave.

Proceeds will benefit the education foundation, which raises funds for student programs in Naperville Unit District 203.