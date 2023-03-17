Bail denied for man charged in shooting in downtown Naperville

Bail has been denied for a man accused of shooting at a person outside a Naperville bar Saturday.

James Barnett, 27, of the 0-100 block of Root Street in Aurora, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery -- discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Naperville police responded at 11:35 p.m. for a person causing a disturbance when they were asked to leave a bar on Jefferson Avenue. While they were speaking to workers, gunshots were fired at the rear of the building. They found a man, shot in his right leg, in a parking lot, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities allege Barnett, the victim and another man were out that night, left together, entered a car, and started to argue. They all got out, Barnett took a gun out of the car and shot the man, then ran off.

"Opening fire in downtown Naperville on a Saturday night, as alleged against Mr. Barnett, demonstrates an absolute disregard for public safety and contempt for the rule of law," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

"Violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated in our city. Gun violence, especially," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in the release.

Barrett's next court appearance is scheduled for April 11.