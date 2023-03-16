United Way, Nicor Gas Foundation bring $1 million community program to Elgin

United Way of Metro Chicago is expanding its Neighborhood Network Initiative to Elgin, bringing the agency's expertise and a million dollars in funding from the Nicor Gas Foundation with it.

The program is a neighborhood-based investment model that addresses needs in the community with a goal of improving residents' quality of life.

A kickoff event for the announcement was held Wednesday at Elgin High School.

"The reality is neighborhoods are the single best predictor of how much money you're going to earn, what kind of education you're going to get and how long you're going to live, all across our country," said United Way of Metro Chicago President and CEO Sean Garrett. "So the idea of a Neighborhood Network is to say that if we know that this concept is such a strong predictor, what can we do about it?"

Elgin will be UWMC's 14th Neighborhood Network, joining programs in West Chicago, Evanston and other areas. The program was launched in 2013.

"The idea is bringing people together to set a vision for their community and then executing that vision," Garrett said.

Alignment Collaborative for Education (ACE) will serve as the "community quarterback," or lead partner agency, for the effort that will ultimately bring in a number of other local groups.

"Often in society we work in silos," said Jacquelyn Rosa, associate vice president of community engagement with United Way Metro Chicago. "We all want a really great quality of life but you need to bring everybody to the table to make that happen."

The United Way program provides the funding and technical assistance to support the Neighborhood Network.

"We really believe in a community-based approach, so we listen to the community, work with the community and then they decide where the dollars should be spent to make those goals become a reality," Rosa said.

Rosa said ACE is one of the reasons Elgin was chosen for the program.

"One of the things we look for are organizations that are already doing great work, that are already bringing people together," she said. "We saw the strong partnership in Elgin and the great work and we want to help build upon that work and bring the dollars that are needed to expand."

Rosa said the $1 million dollar gift from the Nicor Gas Foundation will fund the program for four years, but they'll look to add additional partner investments along the way.

Elgin High School Principal Jamie Crosen said he was thankful for what the initiative would provide his students.

"We are opening doors for them," he said. "We're opening doors that at times would not be open, especially to students of color. So this is a great opportunity."