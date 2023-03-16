Two charged in with second-degree murder in fatal confrontation at Fort Sheridan

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 2022 death of a man at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, officials announced Thursday.

Jacob Firestone, 19, and Nicholas Caban, 20, both of Highland Park, were arrested Thursday after warrants were issued, according to a news release from the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Highland Park police responded Sept. 17 to a report of an unconscious person on the Lake Michigan shoreline and, upon arrival, they found Matthew Ascaridis, 45, also of Highland Park, who was dead, the release stated.

Officials previously have said Ascaridis went to speak with Firestone and Caban around 1 a.m. because they were being loud on the beach near Ascaridis' home; a violent confrontation followed.

During the ensuing investigation, officers found a semi-automatic weapon in Caban's bedroom, which belonged to him, and he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Sept 18, the release said.

Firestone initially was charged with two counts of obstructing justice after investigators determined that he tried to conceal evidence after the fight with Ascaridis, according to officials.

Firestone and Caban are expected to appear in bond court Friday morning.