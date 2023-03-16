State commission accuses fathers' rights attorney Jeffery Leving of overbilling

A Chicago lawyer known for his advocacy for fathers in custody cases has been accused of billing clients for thousands of dollars in fees that didn't match the value of the work his firm performed.

A complaint filed in January by the state's Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission and posted online this week accuses attorney Jeffery M. Leving of charging unreasonable fees to clients and failing to refund unearned fees, in violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.

Leving hasn't filed his formal response to the complaint, but his firm provided a statement Wednesday saying he took the allegations seriously and disputes violating the code of conduct.

