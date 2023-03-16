Police: Round Lake Park man had illegal drugs, ghost guns in home

Authorities say this collection of drugs and weapons was seized during a raid on the Round Lake Park home Wednesday. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old Round Lake Park man faces multiple felony charges after authorities said they seized illegal drugs and firearms, including ghost guns, during a raid on his home Wednesday.

Joshua A. Jackson is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and single counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and a silencer, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Authorities say Wednesday's search found three firearms and firearm accessories, including extended magazines and silencers. According to the sheriff's office, two of the firearms recovered were so-called ghost guns -- untraceable weapons that are assembled using parts from a kit or other disassembled firearms.

Police also found more than 70 grams of packaged cocaine, sheriff's police said.

Jackson was in custody at the Lake County jail Thursday awaiting a bond hearing.

The raid followed a two-month investigation of Jackson conducted by the sheriff's Special Investigations Group.

"We will continue our efforts to apprehend violent offenders and those who traffic drugs in Lake County," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in an announcement of the arrest.

The Special Investigations Group includes sheriff's deputies, officers from six Lake County municipal police departments and federal agents.