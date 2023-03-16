 

Meet the candidates for Sugar Grove races

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/16/2023 2:52 PM

The Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce and the Sugar Grove Public Library are partnering to host "Meet the Candidates" on Saturday, March 18.

It will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in Meeting Room C of the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive. It also will be streamed online via Zoom. Go to the library's event calendar for a link. No registration is required. The program will also be recorded and posted on the library's YouTube channel and shared on social media.

 

Candidates on the ballot for the April 4 consolidated election have been invited. The races are for Sugar Grove Village Board, Sugar Grove Park District, Sugar Grove Public Library, Kaneland Unit District 302, Waubonsee Community College District 516, Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, and Fox Metro Water Reclamation District 5.

