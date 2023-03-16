Hoffman Estates hydrant flushing program begins March 27

Hoffman Estates will begin its annual hydrant flushing program the week of March 27. Flushing will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Signs posted advising of the exact days in a particular neighborhood.

This six-week program ensures delivery of the best water quality by circulating fresh water through the system, village officials say.

Tap water may be discolored during flushing. When flushing occurs in your area, remove faucet screens, and run water through the bathtub faucet for a few minutes to make sure it's clear before using, village officials suggest.

Residents also should check the water before washing clothes, as sediment in the water may cause stains. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (847) 490-6800.