Firefighters battle blaze in Carol Stream

Firefighters battled a blaze Thursday afternoon at a single-family home in Carol Stream.

Multiple departments responded to the fire on the 900 block of High Ridge Pass. Emergency crews from Carol Stream, Wheaton, Bloomingdale, Hanover Park and West Chicago responded to the call.

It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries and the extent of the damage.

