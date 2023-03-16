 

Firefighters battle blaze in Carol Stream

      Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 3/16/2023 5:10 PM

Firefighters battled a blaze Thursday afternoon at a single-family home in Carol Stream.

Multiple departments responded to the fire on the 900 block of High Ridge Pass. Emergency crews from Carol Stream, Wheaton, Bloomingdale, Hanover Park and West Chicago responded to the call.

 

It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries and the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates at dailyherald.com.

