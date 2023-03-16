20-year sentence for man who tried to carjack woman at gas station in Downers Grove

A man who tried to carjack a woman at a Downers Grove gas station was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.

Demario Butler, 31, pleaded guilty in January to attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

At 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2021, police responded to the BP gas station at Ogden Avenue and Main Street. Police said a woman told them that two people approached her at a pump, with Butler on the driver's side and another man, Pierre Baugh, on the passenger's side of her car. Butler demanded her car keys and cellphone while holding a handgun next to his face with the barrel pointing upward, authorities said.

She gave him the phone and ran toward the station's store.

Butler got into the car but was unable to start it. The two men then left.

Butler was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021. He received credit for the 510 days he has spent in jail awaiting trial, plus 17 days for participating in jail classes and programs. He must serve 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Co-defendant Baugh, 24, is due to appear in court Friday.

Butler and Baugh are from Chicago.