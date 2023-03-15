Theodoros "Ted" Mesiacos: 2023 candidate for Aurora City Council Ward 3

Bio

Town: Aurora

Age on Election Day: 53

Occupation: Architect

Employer: Self

Previous offices held: N/A

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: Rising inflation and costs. The City needs to start some budgetary belt-tightening. The City is also experiencing some mission creep and duplication of youth and senior services. Because of that, I voted against our most recent tax levy and budget. I was the only Alderman to do so.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Aurora is a thriving city and has been maintaining a solid bond rating. The City has been very aggressive in offering economic incentives for redevelopment, and it seems to be paying short-term dividends -- especially in the downtown. I hope they continue to be. The City needs to start keeping a more focused eye on our budget expenses for our decreasing disposable and discretionary funds availability prior to enacting a property tax levy increase.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: 1. Keeping our residents safe

2. Continual revitalization of our neighborhoods

3. Continued support for infrastructure improvements

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: I think that the City should evaluate any deemed necessity for salary increases for department heads and other nonunion employees in the short term. We need to offer competitive salaries, but our benefits package is more than competitive.

I voted against a Mayoral and Aldermanic pay increase.

I would also like to see the City continue to partner with the Fox Valley Park District and other units of local government to offer cost-efficient community programs.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: Maintenance of our city gem Phillips Park. I'll confess that I am biased because the park is in the Third Ward, but the 325-acre park offers a dog park, aquatic center, golf course, small zoo, volleyball courts, skate park and the historic Sunken Gardens for all City residents to enjoy. It is our crown jewel!

Several Phillips Park infrastructure projects have been placed on the back burner for years. Costs for these projects will only continue to increase as we delay maintenance and improvements. We need to maintain our historic and valuable assets.

We need to start planting the seeds for a not-for profit foundation that can accept private and philanthropic donations for improvements at Phillips Park.

We should also seek, collect, and evaluate periodic input from our residents in ensuring that investments reflect community concerns and priorities.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: As an Architect, I have worked successfully for the past three decades with school districts and municipalities of various sizes. My goal is always to positively participate in leading a cohesive unit toward setting realistic, achievable, and successful goals for each respective community.

When I was first elected Alderman in 2013, there were no neighborhood groups at all in the Third Ward. Once elected, I helped kick start two new neighborhood groups with a focus on public safety and quality of life. Since being elected, I have worked with ward residents to identify priority projects. As a result, I directed ward funds to install new sidewalks, new streetlights, alleyway improvements, and new tree plantings.

I have continued to support programs for struggling teens and at-risk youth. For example, I connected At-Risk Mentoring with another not-for-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Aurora, to help open a stand-alone location for this organization in Hometown this year.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: First off, I am a good listener. I wish I had all the answers. I am a firm supporter in paying things forward. I served as a member of the Aurora Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals, including volunteering with my Church, the Aurora Noon Rotary Club, and local food pantries over my lifetime. My education and career skill set revolves around architecture and urban planning, coupled with my experience running a small business in Aurora, is also what I bring to the table. I grew up in a household with immigrant parents from Greece pursuing the American dream. Orphaned at a young age, I was raised by my father who taught by example the importance of an honest day's work. I personally understand the daily challenges and sacrifices that our seniors face, that our immigrant community faces, and the parents of the 3rd Ward face to raise their children in a safe community. I believe my life experiences and leadership will continue to aid in helping keep our neighborhoods vibrant.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I have already mentioned that I am exploring the creation of a not-for-profit foundation to help the City maintain Phillips Park with private and philanthropic partnerships.

I'll add that the City needs to prioritize the redevelopment of vacant residential infill projects (from previously torn down dilapidated building sites) in older neighborhoods. Vacant lots have the potential to hurt neighborhood property values.