Olynda M De Hoyos: 2023 candidate for Aurora City Council Ward 3

Bio

Town: Aurora

Age on Election Day: 35

Occupation: Branch Manager

Employer:

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: Inflation is on everyone's mind, from groceries to gas -- everything is expensive. While that may be a nationwide issue, what we can do in the City of Aurora is continue to support our small businesses and invest in economic development so that we can lessen the property tax burden across the City, especially for families. Investing in our businesses and economic development will also create jobs across the City, guaranteeing that families can put food on their tables.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: When it comes to finances there is always room for improvement. Most of the large development projects that have been improved in the last few years have involved some form of financial incentives for the developers. While I understand that development deals, like any business deal, require "give and take," I would like to see Aurora become such a destination city that financial incentives become a thing of the past.

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Public Safety -- Residents should feel safe in their neighborhoods and right now, that is not the case in the Third Ward. I will work closely with our police and neighborhood groups to ensure that our families, especially our youth, are safe walking in their own neighborhoods.

Senior and youth services -- Our seniors and youth are the backbone and future of our community. I will work hard to make sure their needs are being met.

Infrastructure -- Simple things like good roads, sidewalks, and stop lights are not the most talked about issues, but they affect all of us every day.

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: It's easy to look at any municipality's budget and finger point to certain spending as problematic. But until you are involved in that budget process, you cannot really know what spending could be curtailed. This is why after taking office, I will meet with each department to help identify inefficiencies that affect each department's budget and help them find solutions to solve these inefficiencies and as a result, tighten the budget.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: With large development projects such as the casino relocation, I would work closely with those departments in charge to make sure that the surrounding infrastructure can handle the increased traffic and if not, I would work closely with the staff and support the necessary improvements to make sure the surrounding communities are not negatively impacted by the increased traffic.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: In the line of work that I am in, our policies are constantly changing due to changes in laws and regulations and changes in our clients' and team members' needs. These constant changes have helped train me to quickly adapt to change. I actively listen to my team members and costumers' concerns, and together we find the best solution to the problem. I lead by example and believe in a strong work ethic. I will bring those skills with me to the City Council to help produce positive and effective actions.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: It has been a personal ambition to serve the community that I grew up in. I am a proud East Aurora Tomcat, a graduate of Aurora University, a parent of a current D131 student, a member of Our Lady of Good Council, and an active resident of the 3rd ward community. I know firsthand the struggle and the obstacles that working families in the 3rd face. Safety for our children, seniors, and the community will always be my priority. That is why I will focus on creating more Neighborhood groups. Most importantly, I will be present and available to listen to concerns and find positive solutions to issues that arise.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Services for our seniors and teens. Seniors are the strength of our community and have so much to offer- Not just life knowledge but also life skills that we can all learn from. My grandfather, Jose A. Galvan, has been battling Alzheimer's for the last 9 years. My family and I are his care givers. I learned so much from him -- from gardening to how to tell a good joke! Seniors deserve the best in our community. I also want to offer programs for our teens where they volunteer and help a senior in need, helping bridge the gap in age groups and creating a positive impact not just for our seniors and teens but also for our community.