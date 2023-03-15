Naperville Arbor Day tree sale starts next week
Updated 3/15/2023 11:06 AM
The annual Naperville Arbor Day tree sale begins Monday, March 20.
The online event will run for four weeks, opening at 8 a.m. Monday and closing at 5 p.m. April 14. The sale will close earlier if all tree are sold.
A drive-through pickup is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22, at the city's Public Works Service Center, 180 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville.
Customers will be able to choose from 34 different container-grown tree species costing between $25 and $60. A total of 381 trees are available for purchase, including maples, oaks and elms.
All orders must be placed online at naperville.il.us/arbordaytreesale. Tree sales are final and pickup must be done on April 22.
