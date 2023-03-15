Libertyville police officer charged with domestic battery

David A. Kochenash, 35, is charged with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an altercation at a Grayslake-area home Saturday.

A Libertyville police officer faces domestic battery charges stemming from a confrontation with a family member while he was off-duty Saturday, authorities said Wednesday.

David A. Kochenash, 35, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery in connection with the altercation at a Grayslake-area home that authorities say left the female victim with a cut on her finger.

Libertyville police officials said Kochenash has been placed on paid administrative leave and stripped of his police powers pending the result of the criminal case.

Lake County sheriff's police the altercation took place at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that the woman was trying to leave the home with a child when Kochenash blocked her path down a set of stairs, sheriff's police said. When the woman took out a cellphone to record the encounter, Kochenash tried to take it from her, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman suffered the cut during a struggle over the phone, authorities said. Investigators determined she did not receive any other injuries, sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Kochenash was arrested spent Saturday night in the Lake County jail. On Sunday, a judge assigned Kochenash a $10,000 recognizance bond, allowing him to go free pending a scheduled court appearance March 29.