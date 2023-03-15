 

Lake County seeks input on Rollins Road improvement plan

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/15/2023 12:38 PM

The Lake County Division of Transportation is seeking community input as part of a study for potential nonmotorized improvements on a 2.5-mile stretch of Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach and Round Lake Heights.

LCDOT is seeking to resurface the road and looking for ways to fill sidewalk gaps on both sides of the road between Fairfield Road and Civic Center Way. Connecting these sidewalk gaps would link pedestrians to many key destinations, like schools, businesses, parks and the Metra station.

 

LCDOT has created a virtual forum at lakecountyil.gov/RollinsNMT for the public to share ideas and questions through March 28. Use the interactive comment map to provide an exact location of your input. All input submitted through the website goes directly to the project study team.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, dependent upon project readiness and funding availability.

Article Comments
