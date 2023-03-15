Free admission to Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville with food donation

The Bess Bower Dunn Museum will offer free admission with the donation of a nonperishable food item or toiletry to celebrate its fifth anniversary in Libertyville between March 25 and April 2.

The museum is at the Lake County Forest Preserve District headquarters, 1899 W. Winchester Road.

Since opening at that location in 2018, the museum has hosted 10 special exhibitions and three significant community projects and established a virtual presence for programming, collections and exhibits.

The first opened in 1976 as Lake County Discovery Museum and before moving operated for 40 years in a converted farm building at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda. The new location has double the gallery space, dedicated teaching areas and a public research center. There will be special hours during the food drive.

Visit LCFPD.org/planyourvisit for details.