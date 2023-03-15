Fire at Hawthorn Woods home causes estimated $130,000 in damage

A house fire Tuesday evening on the 1000 block of Midlothian Road in Hawthorn Woods caused an estimated $130,000 in damage. Courtesy of the Lake Zurich Fire Department

No injuries were reported in a Tuesday evening house fire in Hawthorn Woods that caused an estimated $130,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the one-story, single-family home on the 1000 block of Midlothian Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted smoke showing from the roof of the house.

Residents inside were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

The fire caused "extensive damage" to the house, which was left uninhabitable, Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.