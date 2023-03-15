Fire at Hawthorn Woods home causes estimated $130,000 in damage
Updated 3/15/2023 11:06 AM
No injuries were reported in a Tuesday evening house fire in Hawthorn Woods that caused an estimated $130,000 in damage.
Firefighters were called to the one-story, single-family home on the 1000 block of Midlothian Road just after 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters spotted smoke showing from the roof of the house.
Residents inside were able to escape before firefighters arrived.
The fire caused "extensive damage" to the house, which was left uninhabitable, Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.