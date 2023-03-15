Feds: Jurors in ComEd trial will hear over 100 FBI wire recordings

Federal prosecutors told jurors Wednesday they would hear more than 100 recordings over the next several weeks, as the wide-ranging case against four allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan kicked off in earnest with opening statements.

Speaking for roughly 90 minutes to a newly empaneled federal jury, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker made several disclosures about the investigation that roiled state politics, ended Madigan's political career and landed him under indictment for racketeering.

Streicker's comments kicked off the trial, more than two years in the making, of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.

A federal grand jury indicted the four in November 2020, accusing them of a scheme to arrange jobs, contracts and money for Madigan's associates. McClain, Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty are charged with a bribery conspiracy and falsifying ComEd's books and records.

Madigan is charged with the same scheme, but in a separate, broader indictment. His trial is not expected to begin until April 2024.

