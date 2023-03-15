Elgin Symphony Orchestra will showcase woodwinds at Sunday concert
Elgin Symphony Orchestra will showcase the music of woodwind instruments in a concert on Sunday, March 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Elgin.
The concert, conducted by Wilbur Lin, will include "Octet" by Reinecke, "Petite symphonie" by Gounod, and "Serenade for Winds" by Dvorák.
Lin is the assistant professor of conducting at Northern Illinois University and music director designate for the Missouri Symphony.
The concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the church, 216 E. Highland Ave. in downtown Elgin.
Tickets are $20. Student tickets are $5. Youth age 17 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Tickets are available at www.ElginSymphony.org or by calling its box office at (847) 888-4000.
