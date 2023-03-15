Elgin church to host piano recital March 26
Updated 3/15/2023 11:06 AM
First United Methodist Church in Elgin will host a piano recital by concert pianist Jonathan Besancon on Sunday, March 26.
All funds raised from through the performance will go to the modernization of the church elevator.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 216 E. Highland Ave.
For details, visit fumcelgin.org or call the church office at (847) 741-0038.
