Clogged dryer vent sparks Elgin apartment fire

A clogged dryer vent is being blamed for a fire Tuesday afternoon at an Elgin apartment building that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, multiunit residential building on the 2200 block of Colorado Avenue just before 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that fire officials said caused significant damage to one unit, while adjacent units suffered minor water damage.

It took nearly 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials said working smoke detectors alerted the residents of the unit to the fire and they were able to escape unharmed.