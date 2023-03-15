Carl Franco: 2023 candidate for Aurora City Coucil Ward 5

Bio

Town: Aurora

Age on Election Day: 64

Occupation: alderman

Employer: city of aurora

Previous offices held: trustee fox valley park district

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: safe community

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: great

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Infrastructure, crime prevention, services for those hungry and homeless

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: Not really. I feel we are fiscally responsible.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: water main and sewer replacement. street resurfacing could be cut back unless if presenting a safety issue.

water main and sewer replacement. street resurfacing could be cut back unless if presenting a safety issue.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: I am the mayor pro-tem and the chair of the finance committee and the only alderman serving on three standing committees. Hence I have significant experience working on policy. My style would be for allowing all participants to give their views and then questioning those views as a "devil's advocate" to ensure that going forward all points have been vetted. Its effective as all concerned have an opportunity to participate and each issue gets looked at through different lenses.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: My 35 years of living in and participating in the various community organizations. I've been commissioner, president and leader of all those groups I have been involved with. Hence I know my constituents better than most.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: The idea that I have been working on is a sound barrier on Orchard road. It was not an issue until I became alderman and after 6 years of working on it we will begin this year. It will be an issue many will be talking about later this year.