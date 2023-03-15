Bartlett police: Hoffman Estates woman cited after causing crash with bus, another car
Updated 3/15/2023 8:10 PM
Police say a Hoffman Estates woman was cited after she caused a crash between another car and a school bus in Bartlett.
Karla Winters, 57, was turning left onto West Bartlett Road from southbound Route 59 when she failed to yield and collided with a 2017 Nissan Sentra that had been going north on Route 59, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department.
The impact caused the Nissan to crash into a school bus carrying 11 students, the release stated. No students were injured; the Nissan driver and Winters' passenger both were taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.
