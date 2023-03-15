Aurora man found not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted murder of parents

An Aurora man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of trying to murder his parents.

Saul Gonzalez Jr., 22, will remain in custody while undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he should be committed to a state mental-health hospital.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti issued the verdict Wednesday after a stipulated bench trial. In such a trial, the prosecution and defense stipulate to facts each presents.

Authorities say that around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021, Gonzalez stabbed and cut his parents in their upper bodies at their home on North Highland Avenue.

According to authorities, his mother told police Gonzalez had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and was participating in therapy but not taking medication.

Under state law, a person is not criminally responsible for conduct if, at the time of the act and as a result of mental defect or illness, the accused lacks "substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality" of the conduct.