Watch: West Dundee village board candidates discuss issues
Updated 3/14/2023 2:06 PM
Six candidates for the West Dundee village board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the campaign.
Incumbents Andrew Juska and Tom Price were joined by challengers Pam Carr Hagerman, Katherine Girmaldi and Davis Haas and Mark Johnson.
Three seats are up for election on April 4.
